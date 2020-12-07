ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,358 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Abiomed worth $48,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 419.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $272.61 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.03.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

