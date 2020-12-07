ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481,464 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.38% of Heartland Express worth $50,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

