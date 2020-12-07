ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,685 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 16.42% of AxoGen worth $76,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in AxoGen by 4,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

