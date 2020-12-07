ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,248,659 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Vroom comprises approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.94% of Vroom worth $120,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,043,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,550,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

