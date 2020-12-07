ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,335,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.33% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 431.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Omnicell stock opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.