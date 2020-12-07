ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,161 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Ranpak worth $56,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $3,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 12.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACK opened at $11.84 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.