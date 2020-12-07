ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 11,727 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.55% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $76,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.93 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

