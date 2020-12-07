ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 14,973 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.81% of New Relic worth $62,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New Relic by 164.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.