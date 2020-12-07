ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 28,451 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.71% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $79,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,573,170. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

