ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 319,596 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,596 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.78% of Clean Harbors worth $148,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.