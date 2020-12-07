ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 761,465 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 8.99% of ChannelAdvisor worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 44.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth $656,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 204.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,731.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,275 shares of company stock worth $2,863,423. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

