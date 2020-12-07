Azora Capital LP Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,914 shares of company stock worth $25,604,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

