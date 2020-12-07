Azora Capital LP Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after buying an additional 609,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,685.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,310,861 shares of company stock valued at $547,672,440 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

CVNA opened at $240.90 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $252.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

