Azora Capital LP Has $66.83 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Azora Capital LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 8.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $238.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.