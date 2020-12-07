Azora Capital LP Invests $3.46 Million in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.89% of Newtek Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $18.54 on Monday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $403.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. BidaskClub lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

