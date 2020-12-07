Azora Capital LP Purchases 15,548 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Comerica worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comerica by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 306,517 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Comerica by 40.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.17 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.03.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

