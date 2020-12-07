Azora Capital LP Purchases 370,704 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Azora Capital LP grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 8.1% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $64,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 111.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

