Azora Capital LP Raises Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Azora Capital LP grew its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,978 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.80% of Trebia Acquisition worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREB opened at $10.09 on Monday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.75.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

