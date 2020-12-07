Azora Capital LP Sells 47,156 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Azora Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,156 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 10.5% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $83,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $218.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

