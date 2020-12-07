Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,290,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

