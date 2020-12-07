Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

