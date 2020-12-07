Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 6.52% of Belden worth $90,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.