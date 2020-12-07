Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $669,692.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $669,692.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

