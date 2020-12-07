Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.50% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $76,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $562.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,471. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.