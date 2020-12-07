BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Position Trimmed by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,110 shares during the period. BioTelemetry makes up about 1.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 13.02% of BioTelemetry worth $203,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAT opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

