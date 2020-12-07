Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 39,229 Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Canterbury Park accounts for about 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canterbury Park during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Canterbury Park Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.