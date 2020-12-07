Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.21 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for 11.7% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

