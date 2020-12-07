Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.35

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,703,902 shares of company stock valued at $155,917,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

