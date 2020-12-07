Blue Pool Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $216.53. 30,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,726. The company has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $220.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

