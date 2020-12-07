Blue Pool Management Ltd. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,826.87. 6,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,444. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,699.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,543.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184 shares of company stock worth $284,956. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

