Blue Pool Management Ltd. Invests $7.43 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.81 on Monday, reaching $504.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.