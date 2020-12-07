Blue Pool Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 263.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 2.1% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

NYSE SE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

