Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.39 ($69.87).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.24. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.