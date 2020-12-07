Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.39 ($69.87).

FRA:BNR opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.24. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

