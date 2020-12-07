Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 796 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 436,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 138,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,218. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.