Brick & Kyle Associates Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 476,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117,240. The company has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

