Brick & Kyle Associates Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $546.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $34,355,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.