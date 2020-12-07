Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 965 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 3.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.70. 104,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

