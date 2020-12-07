Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.66. 105,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,430,600. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.