British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £62.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,634.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,779.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.