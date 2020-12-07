British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s (BATS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,779.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The stock has a market cap of £62.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

