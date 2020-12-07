Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.73.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.33. 27,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,516. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $412.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

