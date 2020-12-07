Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,306. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 118.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Catalent by 562.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.