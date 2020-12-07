Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.