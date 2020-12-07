Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

GPK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,825. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

