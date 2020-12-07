Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

