Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 19,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

