Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

SELB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,770,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,233.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 218,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

