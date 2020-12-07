Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises 2.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 53.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.