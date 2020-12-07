Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.98% of Carter’s worth $112,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,620 shares of company stock worth $5,340,541. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

