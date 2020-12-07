Caspian (CSP) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $681.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00492647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

